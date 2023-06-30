IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?

    02:14

  • ‘Moms for Liberty’ becomes major political player in Republican Party

    01:57

  • Flight delays and cancellations surging ahead of July 4th weekend

    02:18

  • Remembering Alan Arkin: award-winning actor dies at 89

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Screen Actors Guild nearing strike deadline

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Severe storms, record heat impacting Americans across the country

    02:07

  • Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’

    02:09

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief

    03:07

  • Thousands stuck at airports amid flight delays and cancellations

    02:11

  • Biden, Trump react to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

    01:51

  • FBI taking action on swatting, a crime involving fake 911 calls

    02:29

  • Baker offers sourdough scavenger hunt to his local community

    01:30

  • Protests in Paris after 17-year-old killed during police traffic stop

    01:13

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

  • Parkland school officer found not guilty for failure to confront gunman who killed 17

    01:39

  • Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions

    03:03

  • Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

    03:39

  • Former NFL quarterback's drowning death raises alarm about rip current danger

    01:39

  • Borscht Belt museum celebrating historic area built by American Jews

    01:46

  • Delta flight without functioning nose landing gear lands safely on runway

    02:46

Nightly News

Screen Actors Guild nearing strike deadline

00:55

One of the biggest unions in show business, the Screen Actors Guild, which represents some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, is nearing a strike. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest on the strike that could cause nearly all film and television productions to come to a full stop.June 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?

    02:14

  • ‘Moms for Liberty’ becomes major political player in Republican Party

    01:57

  • Flight delays and cancellations surging ahead of July 4th weekend

    02:18

  • Remembering Alan Arkin: award-winning actor dies at 89

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Screen Actors Guild nearing strike deadline

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Severe storms, record heat impacting Americans across the country

    02:07
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All