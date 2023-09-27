Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme

Hollywood writers and studios reach deal with AI guidelines01:55
American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission01:44
Delaware trooper charged with beating teen playing prank02:04
Manhunt intensifies in Baltimore for suspected killer of tech CEO Pava LaPere01:51
Over 50 people arrested in Philadelphia looting spree02:21
Trump will skip second debate to speak to an audience including auto workers in Detroit02:05
Travis King back in U.S. custody after being held in North Korea03:21
- Now Playing
Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme01:47
- UP NEXT
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Milley reacts to North Korea's release of Travis King00:40
Hollywood writers can return to work after union and studios reach agreement to end strike00:57
Billions in taxpayer money spent on Navy ships that may never be used02:53
Urgent manhunt underway for the suspected murderer of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere01:37
Primary care doctor shortage worsening across U.S.02:08
FTC files lawsuit against Amazon alleging monopolistic practices01:53
Federal government just four days away from potential shutdown01:55
Suspect arrested in NYC day care case linked to fentanyl death of a one-year-old01:10
Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line in Detroit03:24
Judge rules Trump committed fraud by overvaluing assets and net worth00:52
School districts assessing reading programs as students test scores fall02:31
Bruce Willis’ wife opens up about actor’s condition amid FTD awareness week01:52
- UP NEXT
Hollywood writers and studios reach deal with AI guidelines01:55
American astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth after record-setting space mission01:44
Delaware trooper charged with beating teen playing prank02:04
Manhunt intensifies in Baltimore for suspected killer of tech CEO Pava LaPere01:51
Over 50 people arrested in Philadelphia looting spree02:21
Trump will skip second debate to speak to an audience including auto workers in Detroit02:05
Play All