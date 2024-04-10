IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk
April 10, 202402:02

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far

    02:26

  • EPA requires municipalities to remove 'forever chemicals' from water systems

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:43

  • After mass shooting, Lewiston bowling alley is set to reopen

    02:12

  • Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old

    01:38

  • Designing a new home with the help of A.I.

    02:07

  • Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million settlement in Ohio train derailment

    01:34

  • Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law

    02:45

  • Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches

    01:35

  • Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

    02:28

  • Amateur photographer captures one of eclipse's most stunning images

    01:27

  • NYPD commissioner says New York is heading in 'right direction' despite high-profile crimes

    02:33

  • Whistleblower raises safety concerns about Boeing's 787-Dreamliner

    02:28

  • Engine cover loss is latest problem on a passenger plane

    01:38

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20

  • Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say

    01:14

  • Amazing view of the eclipse from 20,000 feet above

    01:43

  • Biden tries to energize younger voters as White House announces more student loan forgiveness

    01:48

Nightly News

Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk

02:02

Tens of millions are at risk of severe weather through tomorrow from Louisiana to Georgia to the Florida Panhandle. There were reports of tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, and dozens of people were rescued. Flood watches were in effect for 13 million across the Gulf Coast and parts of the Ohio Valley. NBC News' Kathy Park reports.April 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far

    02:26

  • EPA requires municipalities to remove 'forever chemicals' from water systems

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:43

  • After mass shooting, Lewiston bowling alley is set to reopen

    02:12
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All