Shoe cobbler becomes unlikely TikTok star
April 16, 202401:48

Nightly News

Shoe cobbler becomes unlikely TikTok star

01:48

If you can't bear to part with that favorite but well-worn pair of shoes, Jim McFarland, a fourth-generation shoe cobbler, can bring them back to life. In the process, he's become an unlikely social media star, with over 1 million followers on TikTok. NBC News' Sam Brock reports.April 16, 2024

