Shutdown continues as Mulvaney predicts stalemate could last into new Congress

Shutdown continues as Mulvaney predicts stalemate could last into new Congress01:53
Newly appointed acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney also said that the White House dropped down from its $5 billion ask on border security. Democrats say they are willing to negotiate on the pricetag, but want to know what they’re getting for the money.
Hundreds killed after tsunami strikes Indonesia without warning01:47
Christmas surprise goes beyond borders after man finds young girl’s letter to Santa01:36
Podcasts go primetime as Hollywood looks to turn listeners into viewers02:05
Day in the life: Aboard the guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman02:21
Feds investigate Chicago election as college student challenges Democratic incumbent02:10
University of Maryland on edge after adenovirus kills one, sickens dozens01:19