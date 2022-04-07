IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Two men charged with impersonating federal agents

    00:55

  • Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine

    01:48

  • Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

    01:59

  • Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

    01:54

  • Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdraw

    02:55

  • Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of Borodyanka

    01:48

  • Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholes

    01:43

  • Severe storms strike the South

    01:19

  • Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shooting

    01:50

  • Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas prices

    01:31

  • Inside Miami’s effort to become America’s cryptocurrency capital

    02:46

  • Piano-playing pilot lifts spirits during layovers with music

    01:40

  • Obama returns to White House to promote Affordable Care Act

    01:42

  • Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in Bucha

    01:48

  • Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husband

    01:26

  • NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on how Ukraine crisis impacted partnership with Russians

    01:26

  • Fraudsters use Covid relief program money to purchase luxury items

    02:16

  • Residents of Bucha describe atrocities of Russian troops

    04:42

Nightly News

Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage

01:14

The South was hit with nearly 70 reported twisters across half a dozen states in just four days. In Allendale, South Carolina, there was “EF-3 level damage” according to the National Weather Service.April 7, 2022

  • Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Two men charged with impersonating federal agents

    00:55

  • Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine

    01:48

  • Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote

    01:59

  • Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take Kyiv

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All