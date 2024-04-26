IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Paramedic sentenced to 4 years of probation in death of Elijah McClain

Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive
April 26, 202401:40
  • Now Playing

    Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Campus protests threaten commencement ceremonies

    04:33

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrations grow at George Washington University

    00:39

  • Pro-Israel counter-protesters march near Columbia University

    01:19

  • New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on October 7

    05:43

  • New protests and arrests at colleges nationwide

    02:41

  • Family of American hostage reacts to seeing son in Hamas video

    01:44

  • Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial

    01:31

  • Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas

    05:17

  • Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

    02:02

  • At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration

    02:11

  • Pro-Palestinian protest moves off campus as LAPD moves in

    03:27

  • LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24

  • LAPD marches towards USC protesters

    03:21

  • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    01:47

  • New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

    03:28

  • Johnson calls for Columbia University president to ‘bring order to this chaos’

    11:50

  • What ‘telltale signs’ will indicate Israel’s military operation in Rafah?

    01:45

  • ‘It has to be stopped’: Netanyahu condemns U.S. college protests

    01:15

  • Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents react to new Hamas hostage video

    01:11

NBC News

Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive

01:40

Sabreen Alrouh Joudeh, born by emergency caesarean after her mother was killed in an Israeli airstrike, initially seemed like a rare symbol of hope among the death and devastation in Gaza. But the struggle to survive proved too much for the infant, and her family laid her to rest her beside her mother, father and sister.April 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Gaza’s miraculous C-section baby loses her fight to survive

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Campus protests threaten commencement ceremonies

    04:33

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrations grow at George Washington University

    00:39

  • Pro-Israel counter-protesters march near Columbia University

    01:19

  • New exhibit in New York re-creates Israeli music festival attacked on October 7

    05:43

  • New protests and arrests at colleges nationwide

    02:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All