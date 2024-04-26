IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden talks to Howard Stern as campaign looks to reach voters
April 26, 2024

Meet the Press

Biden talks to Howard Stern as campaign looks to reach voters

04:45

President Biden sat down with radio host Howard Stern in a live interview and said he would be happy to debate Donald Trump. NBC News White House Correspondent Aaron Gilchrist joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the state of the Biden campaign.April 26, 2024

