Suspect arrested after Kentucky 18-year-old found dead in dorm
Feb. 26, 202402:06

At Campbellsville University in Kentucky, 18-year-old Josiah Kilman was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, sending the campus into lockdown until 21-year-old Charles Escalera was arrested in connection with his death. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports.Feb. 26, 2024

