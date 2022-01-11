IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Omicron vaccine to be ready in March, Pfizer CEO says

    Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy

    Rep. Ocasio-Cortez joins growing list of lawmakers testing positive for Covid-19

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

  • City of 14 million to be tested after two omicron cases found in Tianjin, China

  • Health care system overwhelmed as U.S. surpasses 60 million Covid cases

  • COVID-19 surge fueling hospital staffing shortages

  • Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

  • Students face new stress as schools go remote again

  • Defining Covid hospitalization numbers

  • Covid leads to staffing shortage emergency

  • MTP Compressed: Covid surge closes schools, prompts calls for new government approach

  • CDC, FDA and Walmart all to blame for guidance confusion: Fmr. member of Biden's Covid advisory board

  • Zeke Emanuel: 'We will never get to 70, 80, or 90% of the population vaccinated without a mandate'

  • 'We can learn to live with' Covid: Full Dr. Emanuel & Dr. Gounder

  • Chicago mayor: Teachers who walked out have 'abandoned kids' and it's 'illegal'

  • Full Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago teachers must ‘lean into the facts and the science’

  • Epidemiologist: Covid guidance can feel like 'choose your own adventure'

  • CDC's muddled messaging costs Biden, just as government needs public confidence

  • Texas woman puts son with Covid in trunk of car to prevent exposure

Testing underway for Chinese city of 14 million under zero Covid strategy

The city of Tianjin – located only 70 miles from Beijing, which is on high alert ahead of the Olympics – is under partial lockdown after the first local cases of the omicron variant were found. In Xi’an, millions have been confined to their homes, relying on food drops and pleading online for help.Jan. 11, 2022

