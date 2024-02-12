IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial

    01:45

  • Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out

    01:58

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms

    00:50

  • Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    01:55

  • NTSB investigates deadly plane crash on Florida highway

    01:50

  • High school varsity basketball team surprises 10-year-old superfan on his birthday

    02:58

  • Oscar nominee Colman Domingo discusses what inspired him to take on role of Bayard Rustin

    03:06

  • Security ramps up in Las Vegas as crowds pour in for Super Bowl weekend

    02:04

  • Fear spreads in Rafah after Israel announces plans for ground invasion

    02:00

  • Manhunt underway in Tennessee for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies

    01:41

  • Renewed focus on candidates’ ages as South Carolina GOP primary approaches

    02:14

  • A Bay Area house divided heading into Super Bowl Sunday

    01:41

  • Las Vegas on high alert for Sunday’s Super Bowl

    01:36

  • Investigation: Mexican drug cartel targets Native American reservations with fentanyl, officials say

    03:30

  • Manhunt in Tennessee for suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies, killing 1

    01:29

  • Biden says Israel's response in Gaza 'has been over the top'

    01:01

  • Voters weigh in on Biden memory issue in battleground Pennsylvania

    01:12

  • Special counsel's report questioning Biden's memory sparks political firestorm

    03:45

Nightly News

Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash

01:58

Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after saying he would support Russia attacking United States allies in NATO that don’t pay what he deems to be their fair share, his remarks threatening to upend the alliance if he retakes the White House in 2024. NBC News’ Allie Raffa reports.Feb. 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial

    01:45

  • Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out

    01:58

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms

    00:50

  • Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    01:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All