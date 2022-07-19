IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

U.K. blasted with record-shattering heat wave

The U.K. is getting blasted with unrelenting heat. Today, the country is logging its highest temperature ever at 104 degrees. The usual high in July is 75 degrees. Fires are also spreading across London. Hundreds of firefighters are battling flames and are stretched thin. The mayor called the situation critical. Millions across the U.K. are sweating it out since most live without air conditioning.July 19, 2022

