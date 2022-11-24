IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins re-election in Alaska, fending off Trump-backed challenge

  • UP NEXT

    Walmart gunman kills six, injures several in Virginia before shooting himself

    03:48

  • Syrian refugee camp facing ISIS security threat and humanitarian crisis

    01:51

  • Growing concern over corporate investors taking advantage of renters

    03:00

  • Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

    01:39

  • What shoppers can expect this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

    01:25

  • Thanksgiving traffic accidents could hit a new high, experts warn

    01:37

  • Tripledemic threat looms across U.S. as holidays approach

    01:38

  • Army veteran Richard Fierro, Club Q hero who stopped shooter, speaks out

    02:57

  • News helicopter crashes in Charlotte, killing pilot and meteorologist

    01:15

  • Veteran who stopped Colorado Springs gunman: ‘I just did what I had to do’

    00:49

  • Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

    02:43

  • Ukrainians see hopeful message in Banksy artwork

    01:33

  • Holiday shopping ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options may put some consumers at risk

    01:37

  • What Americans can expect while traveling this Thanksgiving

    02:03

  • Buffalo recovering from historic snowstorm

    01:34

  • Survivors of Colorado Springs shooting speak out

    02:30

  • Colorado Springs gunman arrested on suspicion of 5 counts of first-degree murder

    02:54

  • Almost seven feet of snow hits western New York

    02:02

  • Changing lives with letters

    02:43

  • Police ask residents for security camera footage in Idaho students’ murder case

    02:28

Nightly News

U.S. reckons with gun violence epidemic after another mass shooting

01:48

Every week in the U.S. there are nearly 13 mass shootings and every day about 49 people die due to gun violence. NBC News’ Tom Costello reflects on the excruciatingly long and painful list of recent shootings.Nov. 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Walmart gunman kills six, injures several in Virginia before shooting himself

    03:48

  • Syrian refugee camp facing ISIS security threat and humanitarian crisis

    01:51

  • Growing concern over corporate investors taking advantage of renters

    03:00

  • Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

    01:39

  • What shoppers can expect this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

    01:25

  • Thanksgiving traffic accidents could hit a new high, experts warn

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All