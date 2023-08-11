IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

U.S. sounds alarm over safety of Nigerien president amid coup

Coup leaders told U.S. officials they intend to kill the detained President Mohamed Bazoum should outside forces interfere, NBC News has learned. Courtney Kube has the latest, including how she and her NBC News crew were able to escape.Aug. 11, 2023

