Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war
01:21
Musicians from the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra are filling a somber city with music as the war continues. Members are not sure if they will be called to fight, but until then, they plan to continue playing. March 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress
02:57
NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
04:42
Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter
01:18
Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station
01:30
At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team
01:30
Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal