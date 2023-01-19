Ukrainian soldiers get prosthetic limbs from Maryland medical center

George Santos accused of keeping GoFundMe money for veteran’s therapy dog01:37
- Now Playing
Ukrainian soldiers get prosthetic limbs from Maryland medical center02:06
- UP NEXT
Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use01:49
Newport News parents, teachers frustrated by district after school shooting01:44
Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills 14 including top government official01:44
Solomon Pena facing multiple charges after alleged shooting plan02:24
Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation01:49
Murder warrant issued for Brian Walshe in death of wife Ana01:38
Chevrolet introduces new hybrid Corvette02:00
Arizona community outside Scottsdale cut off from water01:55
U.S. expected to hit debt ceiling limit this week01:42
Biden ignores reporters’ questions over handling of classified documents02:22
New Mexico GOP candidate arrested in plot to shoot Democratic officials02:17
Kerry Sanders retires after more than three decades at NBC News03:32
Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later01:34
Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss02:13
Italy’s most notorious fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro arrested01:28
Ukrainian rescue workers searching for missing people in Russian attack on Dnipro01:24
All passengers in Nepal plane crash likely dead01:46
Two planes at JFK nearly crash on runway02:03
George Santos accused of keeping GoFundMe money for veteran’s therapy dog01:37
- Now Playing
Ukrainian soldiers get prosthetic limbs from Maryland medical center02:06
- UP NEXT
Drought-stricken California fails to collect historic rainfall for future use01:49
Newport News parents, teachers frustrated by district after school shooting01:44
Helicopter crash in Ukraine kills 14 including top government official01:44
Solomon Pena facing multiple charges after alleged shooting plan02:24
Play All