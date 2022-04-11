Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

NBC News’ Molly Hunter interviews 28-year-old Olena, who says she was captured by Russian troops in early March and held hostage for two days. After she was burned by metal shrapnel, the Russian soldiers occupying her town offered aid. Days followed when different Russian soldiers came to her house. She says the soldiers attacked her husband, took Olena to where she was first captured and raped her. After escaping, she and her husband fled to Bucha.April 11, 2022