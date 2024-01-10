IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

    03:28

  • Consumer Electronics Show giving glimpse into the future of technology

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

    02:12

  • Trump’s lawyer urges court to find him immune from prosecution for efforts to overturn election

    02:18

  • Secretary Austin hospitalized for prostate cancer treatment complications: Walter Reed officials

    02:28

  • Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

    03:45

  • Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

    04:21

  • Study points to potential cause of sudden unexplained death in children

    03:37

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

    01:40

  • Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization

    02:44

  • Biden appeals to Black voters in South Carolina, amid declining support

    02:09

  • GOP candidates targeting Trump as Iowa caucuses near

    01:46

  • Arizona high school student who made inspiring half-court shot meets NBA star Steph Curry

    02:29

  • Tensions on Campus: Conversations with students about race and higher education

    02:34

  • Bodycam video released of officer in Mississippi shooting 11-year-old who called police

    01:59

  • Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

    01:35

  • Fallout grows over defense secretary’s secret hospitalization

    02:27

  • Heavy snow blankets parts of the Northeast, causing power outages and dangerous road conditions

    02:00

  • Passengers describe terrifying experience after piece of Alaska Airlines plane detached midair

    02:44

Nightly News

United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

02:02

As the investigation continues into why a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max 9 mid-flight, both United and Alaska Airlines say they’ve found loose bolts and hardware in more grounded Max 9 planes. Boeing’s CEO said to employees, “We have to do better.” NBC News’ Tom Costello has the latest.Jan. 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

    03:28

  • Consumer Electronics Show giving glimpse into the future of technology

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

    02:12

  • Trump’s lawyer urges court to find him immune from prosecution for efforts to overturn election

    02:18

  • Secretary Austin hospitalized for prostate cancer treatment complications: Walter Reed officials

    02:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All