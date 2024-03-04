IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WEEKEND RUNDOWN: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

University of Florida cuts all DEI roles across campus
02:01

  • Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

    03:19

  • Special education teacher uses cosmetology training to help student

    02:36

  • Sailor Cole Brauer poised to become first American woman to solo race non-stop around the world

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    University of Florida cuts all DEI roles across campus

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war: Vice President Harris calls for cease-fire as talks begin in Cairo

    02:01

  • Trump and Haley hold campaign events over weekend ahead of Super Tuesday

    01:46

  • Authorities in Miami Beach launch stricter safety measures to prevent spring break chaos

    02:42

  • Crowd at Duke basketball game cheers on 10-year-old who completed cancer treatments

    03:03

  • L.A. sees spike in car thefts as thieves are using key fob duplicating devices

    01:59

  • 3 Norfolk Southern trains involved in collision and derailment in Pennsylvania

    02:09

  • U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza

    02:00

  • Millions under winter weather alerts across West

    01:56

  • Funeral for Alexei Navalny draws thousands of Russians

    01:39

  • Huge Texas wildfire still far from contained

    01:19

  • Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

    01:40

  • Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos

    01:52

  • Problems with new federal college aid form delay decisions

    01:58

  • Biden administration announces U.S. aid drops into Gaza

    01:50

  • Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election

    01:16

Nightly News

University of Florida cuts all DEI roles across campus

02:01

The University of Florida is slashing all diversity, equity and inclusion roles across campus, announcing it will reallocate the $5 million initially used for DEI expenses and eliminate roughly 30 jobs. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports.March 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Winter storm brings dangerous conditions to roads in Mountain West

    03:19

  • Special education teacher uses cosmetology training to help student

    02:36

  • Sailor Cole Brauer poised to become first American woman to solo race non-stop around the world

    02:29
  • Now Playing

    University of Florida cuts all DEI roles across campus

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war: Vice President Harris calls for cease-fire as talks begin in Cairo

    02:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All