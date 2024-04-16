IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
USC cancels commencement speech by class valedictorian
April 16, 2024

Nightly News

USC cancels commencement speech by class valedictorian

01:36

The University of Southern California, citing security concerns related to the Israel-Hamas war, canceled the commencement speech by class valedictorian Asna Tabassum, following complaints of "anti-semetic" content on one of her social media pages. Tabassum claimed USC "is succumbing to a campaign of hate meant to silence my voice." NBC News' Liz Kreutz reports.April 16, 2024

