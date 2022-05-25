IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18

02:17

The gunman in Uvalde, Texas bought two AR-15-style weapons and several hundred rounds of ammunition just last week, within a few days of his 18th birthday. Authorities say he bought the weapons legally: while the minimum age to buy a handgun in the U.S. is 21, the minimum age to buy a long gun is 18 based on a 1968 federal law.May 25, 2022

