Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

Violent protests have erupted across France after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy of North African descent, identified as Nahel M., on Tuesday. On Friday night alone, more than 1,300 people were arrested. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the latest.July 1, 2023