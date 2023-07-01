Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

Weight loss surgeries spiking among children and young adults, study finds02:12
The nation’s oldest continuous July 4th celebration observed in Bristol, Rhode Island02:18
Shark attack threat off the coast of Florida this 4th of July weekend01:44
Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan01:00
- Now Playing
Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old01:29
- UP NEXT
What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?02:14
Flight delays and cancellations surging ahead of July 4th weekend02:18
Screen Actors Guild nearing strike deadline00:55
Severe storms, record heat impacting Americans across the country02:07
Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’02:09
Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief03:07
Thousands stuck at airports amid flight delays and cancellations02:11
Biden, Trump react to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision01:51
FBI taking action on swatting, a crime involving fake 911 calls02:29
Baker offers sourdough scavenger hunt to his local community01:30
Protests in Paris after 17-year-old killed during police traffic stop01:13
Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China02:03
Parkland school officer found not guilty for failure to confront gunman who killed 1701:39
Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions03:03
Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children03:39
Weight loss surgeries spiking among children and young adults, study finds02:12
The nation’s oldest continuous July 4th celebration observed in Bristol, Rhode Island02:18
Shark attack threat off the coast of Florida this 4th of July weekend01:44
Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan01:00
- Now Playing
Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old01:29
- UP NEXT
What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?02:14
Play All