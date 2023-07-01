IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Weight loss surgeries spiking among children and young adults, study finds

    02:12

  • The nation’s oldest continuous July 4th celebration observed in Bristol, Rhode Island

    02:18

  • Shark attack threat off the coast of Florida this 4th of July weekend

    01:44

  • Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?

    02:14

  • Flight delays and cancellations surging ahead of July 4th weekend

    02:18

  • Screen Actors Guild nearing strike deadline

    00:55

  • Severe storms, record heat impacting Americans across the country

    02:07

  • Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’

    02:09

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief

    03:07

  • Thousands stuck at airports amid flight delays and cancellations

    02:11

  • Biden, Trump react to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

    01:51

  • FBI taking action on swatting, a crime involving fake 911 calls

    02:29

  • Baker offers sourdough scavenger hunt to his local community

    01:30

  • Protests in Paris after 17-year-old killed during police traffic stop

    01:13

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

  • Parkland school officer found not guilty for failure to confront gunman who killed 17

    01:39

  • Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions

    03:03

  • Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

    03:39

Nightly News

Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

01:29

Violent protests have erupted across France after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy of North African descent, identified as Nahel M., on Tuesday. On Friday night alone, more than 1,300 people were arrested. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the latest.July 1, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Weight loss surgeries spiking among children and young adults, study finds

    02:12

  • The nation’s oldest continuous July 4th celebration observed in Bristol, Rhode Island

    02:18

  • Shark attack threat off the coast of Florida this 4th of July weekend

    01:44

  • Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

    01:00
  • Now Playing

    Violent protests erupt in France for 5th straight night following police shooting of 17-year-old

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    What is the future of submersibles after Titan implosion?

    02:14
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All