BREAKING: Sen. Lisa Murkowski wins re-election in Alaska, fending off Trump-backed challenge

    Few states with abortion restrictions have exceptions for lethal fetal abnormalities

  • Students share what they’re thankful for this holiday season

  • ‘Tripledemic’ overwhelming U.S. hospitals

  • New leads in University of Idaho murders, police say

  • U.S. reckons with gun violence epidemic after another mass shooting

  • Walmart gunman kills six, injures several in Virginia before shooting himself

  • Syrian refugee camp facing ISIS security threat and humanitarian crisis

  • Growing concern over corporate investors taking advantage of renters

  • Unseen legend behind the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

  • What shoppers can expect this Black Friday, Cyber Monday

  • Thanksgiving traffic accidents could hit a new high, experts warn

  • Tripledemic threat looms across U.S. as holidays approach

  • Army veteran Richard Fierro, Club Q hero who stopped shooter, speaks out

  • News helicopter crashes in Charlotte, killing pilot and meteorologist

  • Veteran who stopped Colorado Springs gunman: ‘I just did what I had to do’

  • Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

  • Ukrainians see hopeful message in Banksy artwork

  • Holiday shopping ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options may put some consumers at risk

  • What Americans can expect while traveling this Thanksgiving

  • Buffalo recovering from historic snowstorm

Nightly News

What holiday shoppers should know ahead of Black Friday

With growing unease over the nation’s economy and consumer prices up 7.7 percent compared to last season, holiday shoppers are tightening their budgets. NBC News’ Brian Cheung shares tips with consumers on where to save this Black Friday.Nov. 24, 2022

