Nightly News

Zelenskyy insists Russia does not control Mariupol, after Putin declared victory

01:58

All eyes are on a steel mill in Mariupol as Ukrainian soldiers are held up inside it, surrounded by Russian forces. Though President Putin has declared victory over the city, President Zelenskyy insists Mariupol “continues to resist.” Russia’s military plans to shift its troops away from Mariupol, unleashing a massive assault on Eastern areas outside the city.April 22, 2022

Best of NBC News

