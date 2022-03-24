‘Reading Rainbow’ theme song goes viral on TikTok

Tina Fabrique was a mainstay on children’s television for decades with the theme song for “Reading Rainbow,” but the singer is gaining new popularity on TikTok. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt explains where this new trend came from and how Tina Fabrique is reacting to her newfound fame on social media. March 24, 2022
