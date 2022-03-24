IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chicago businessman donates $1 million of gas to local residents

  • Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month

  • House Republicans prepare for midterms during annual Florida retreat

    ‘Reading Rainbow’ theme song goes viral on TikTok

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for final day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs

  • North Korea launches long-range missile towards Japanese waters

  • New details emerge in NYC vocal coach homicide

  • Watch: Shootout leads to head-on collision in Milwaukee

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

  • 'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine

  • Rep. Mo Brooks says Trump asked him to rescind 2020 election

  • Judge Jackson: ‘What I regret’ is focus on ‘small subset’ of sentences during my hearing 

  • Sasse warns 'jackassery' for on-camera moments in Congress could happen in Supreme Court

  • Cruz and Durbin clash over questioning of Judge Jackson: 'You won't allow her to answer'

  • Judge Jackson: ‘Intermediate scrutiny’ applies to gender discrimination cases

  • Judge Jackson discusses importance of Supreme Court justices writing dissenting opinions

  • Cornyn questions Judge Jackson on abortion, 'viability' of a fetus

  • Graham presses Judge Jackson over handling of Kavanaugh confirmation process

  • 'The internet is feeding the beast': Graham directly addresses child porn offenders

‘Reading Rainbow’ theme song goes viral on TikTok

Tina Fabrique was a mainstay on children’s television for decades with the theme song for “Reading Rainbow,” but the singer is gaining new popularity on TikTok. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt explains where this new trend came from and how Tina Fabrique is reacting to her newfound fame on social media. March 24, 2022

