'Stalkerware' apps help domestic abusers spy on their victims
A terrifying app category known as “stalkerware” is readily accessible on any app store. NBC News’ Jacob Ward explains how these invasive apps are tailor-made to enable abusive partners to monitor and collect data on their victims. Jan. 19, 2022
