'Star Track' USS enterprise model found on eBay after nearly 50 years
April 26, 202402:30
NBC News NOW

'Star Track' USS enterprise model found on eBay after nearly 50 years

02:30

The original USS enterprise model used in the introduction of the show "Star Treck" was found after being missing for nearly 50 years. The model went missing in the 1970s and was found being sold on eBay with a starting bid of $1,000. April 26, 2024

