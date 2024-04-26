'Star Track' USS enterprise model found on eBay after nearly 50 years

- Now Playing
'Star Track' USS enterprise model found on eBay after nearly 50 years02:30
- UP NEXT
Matthew Hussey shares tips to finding love, owning your happiness07:00
Vivica A. Fox on cameo-filled new movie, 'blessed' to be turning 6009:32
Pop culture roundup: ‘The Big Door Prize,’ sexy water, more06:09
Haley joins mom Hoda on TODAY for Bring Your Kids to Work Day03:13
Jim Gaffigan talks 'Unfrosted,' new passion for whiskey-making!06:05
The 3rd Hour of TODAY celebrates Take Your Kids to Work Day02:44
'13 Going on 30' cast shares advice for today’s teens00:41
Carol Burnett recalls short-lived gig working at a movie theater01:10
Beyoncé sends surprise to young fan who wanted to be her friend01:02
Andrea Bocelli announces 3-day concert celebration in Italy00:40
Jennifer Aniston is working on a reboot for ‘9 to 5’00:52
Reggie Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back after 14 years00:35
Caleb Williams on possibly being No. 1 overall pick at NFL draft02:57
Hoda Kotb had an interesting remedy for jammed toe: Scotch tape!01:19
Author Holly Gramazio talks ‘The Husbands,’ takes fan questions04:50
'Girls State,' 'Livin' On A Prayer' and more documentaries to watch03:32
Jerry Seinfeld talks 'Unfrosted,' turning 70, Larry David and more08:07
Jerry Seinfeld helps Hoda & Jenna solve social dilemmas05:44
Jon Bon Jovi on how he knew he needed vocal cord surgery04:20
- Now Playing
'Star Track' USS enterprise model found on eBay after nearly 50 years02:30
- UP NEXT
Matthew Hussey shares tips to finding love, owning your happiness07:00
Vivica A. Fox on cameo-filled new movie, 'blessed' to be turning 6009:32
Pop culture roundup: ‘The Big Door Prize,’ sexy water, more06:09
Haley joins mom Hoda on TODAY for Bring Your Kids to Work Day03:13
Jim Gaffigan talks 'Unfrosted,' new passion for whiskey-making!06:05
Play All