13 Israeli hostages released amid temporary ceasefire

Full special report: Israeli hostages released by Hamas10:09
No Americans among first few hostages released amid ceasefire02:15
13 Israeli hostages released amid temporary ceasefire06:56
'We're hoping our family members will be released this week': Martin Fletcher04:53
Gazans stream north despite Israel warning the war is not over00:53
WATCH: Gazans in Khan Younis on the move after cease-fire comes into effect01:08
Pause in war between Hamas and Israel comes into effect02:35
High tensions among Cornell students amid Israel-Hamas war03:18
Israeli military arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, 200 patients too sick to evacuate02:09
Long-awaited hostage deal set to move ahead03:24
‘Every deal opens the door to the next deal’: Hostage families support Israel’s truce with Hamas01:36
Displaced Gazan family says truce needs to become a full cease-fire01:26
Israelis voice concern and disappointment over hostage release delay01:14
Actress Melissa Barrera fired from 'Scream' over Israel-Hamas posts02:32
How Yemen's Houthi rebels could escalate the Israel-Hamas war02:36
50 hostages to be released, fighting to stop temporarily in Gaza01:58
Pope Francis meets with families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza01:56
Israel says hostage release won't happen before Friday03:54
Biden was ‘personally engaged’ in getting hostage deal over 'finish line,' Kirby says05:56
WATCH: Israel allows news cameras inside Al-Shifa tunnel01:11
