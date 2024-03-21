IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
15-year-old finishes LA Marathon with help of sister and police officer
March 21, 202401:57
15-year-old finishes LA Marathon with help of sister and police officer

01:57

15-year-old Leobardo Dorado was just a few yards from completing the Los Angeles Marathon when he collapsed and fell to the ground. NBC News' Ellison Barber shares how LAPD Sergeant Jay Balgemino and Dorado's sister carried him to the finish line.March 21, 2024

