- Now Playing
Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.03:11
- UP NEXT
Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial03:02
Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings01:57
How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting02:50
NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting01:32
Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre01:32
Aunt: Fourth grader smeared self with blood, played dead to survive shooting01:20
'How to Murder Your Husband' author convicted of murdering husband02:01
Johnny Depp testifies again, denies Amber Heard assault allegations04:58
'She was full of love': Texas shooting victim's father describes his daughter00:32
Depp says listening to Heard’s testimony is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘humiliating,’ denies allegations03:43
Depp describes Heard allegedly hitting him during 2015 honeymoon on Orient Express06:57
Man kicked off California school campus strikes children with car01:31
Heard’s defense team rests, Depp’s attorneys calling rebuttal witnesses03:02
Jealousy may have been motive in alleged love triangle murder, police say02:08
Will Amber Heard's team call Johnny Depp to testify?03:18
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week03:37
Lawsuit accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault heads to trial03:00
Watch: Employees fight back in California jewelry store robbery01:47
Grant Williams' 1996 murder conviction overturned02:07
- Now Playing
Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.03:11
- UP NEXT
Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial03:02
Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings01:57
How minority communities are supporting each other after Uvalde shooting02:50
NRA pushes forward with Houston event in wake of Texas school shooting01:32
Weapons found on two Texas school campuses in wake of Uvalde massacre01:32
Play All