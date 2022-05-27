IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is facing four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom after years of controversy over alleged sexual misconduct. NBC News’ Steven Romo explains the string of allegations made against Spacey including the accusation that led to the cancelation of his show “House of Cards.”May 27, 2022

