    AI chatbots like ChatGPT promoted eating disorder tips and 'thinspo' content

AI chatbots like ChatGPT promoted eating disorder tips and 'thinspo' content

Technology researchers are sounding the alarm after a new study found that AI chatbots and tools like ChatGPT can promote harmful eating disorder content for users. NBC News' Maura Barrett tried it out for herself and found concerning results.Nov. 30, 2023

    AI chatbots like ChatGPT promoted eating disorder tips and 'thinspo' content

