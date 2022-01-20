Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan
03:13
Share this -
copied
The family of a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan has filed a $25 million federal lawsuit against Alec Baldwin after the actor made comments to Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum's widow on Instagram. NBC News' Danny Cevallos has the details.Jan. 20, 2022
Report finds retired Pope Benedict failed to act against abusive priests in Germany
02:17
Fight over critical race theory shifts to 'curriculum transparency' debate
03:22
Now Playing
Alec Baldwin hit with defamation lawsuit by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan
03:13
UP NEXT
Tesla driver is first person to be charged in a fatal crash involving Autopilot
02:45
Otto Warmbier's parents to receive over $240k from North Korea
00:35
Economic, population boom in Washoe County, Nevada, fuels housing shortage