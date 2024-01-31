IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Florida judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis

    04:21

  • Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

    05:15

  • How the Federal Reserve tries to balance employment and inflation as the U.S. central bank

    03:25

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

    04:19

  • Supporters explain why Trump still gets their vote

    05:30

  • Dunkin' Donuts facing lawsuit over charging extra for alternative milks

    04:03

  • Attorney General Garland to undergo back surgery

    00:34

  • FBI arrests man who allegedly threatened to bomb Massachusetts synagogue

    01:18

  • Alex Murdaugh denied new murder trial after jury tampering allegations

    04:22

  • Swimmer Lia Thomas challenging new rules that ban trans women from top competitions

    03:07

  • U.N.'s top court tells Israel to stop Gaza killings, stops short of ordering cease-fire

    03:05

  • Families of trans children speak out following new laws blocking gender-affirming care

    04:42

  • Houthi missile strike ignites oil tanker in Gulf of Aden sending crew in lifeboats 

    03:25

  • Microsoft CEO responds to Taylor Swift deepfakes

    04:24

  • How party delegates decide nominees for president after caucuses and primaries

    04:35

  • Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift held in custody after multiple arrests

    04:08

  • U.S. government warns against sending genetic testing data to China

    04:55

  • FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine

    02:54

  • U.S. forces strike Houthi missiles that were preparing to attack ships in Red Sea

    04:05

NBC News NOW

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

02:23

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge over the 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust." NBC's Danny Cevallos reports on why Baldwin waived his right to an arraignment following the not-guilty plea.Jan. 31, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Florida judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis

    04:21

  • Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

    05:15

  • How the Federal Reserve tries to balance employment and inflation as the U.S. central bank

    03:25

  • Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package

    04:19

  • Supporters explain why Trump still gets their vote

    05:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All