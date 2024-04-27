IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Third American arrested in Turks and Caicos for allegedly having ammunition
April 27, 2024

  

  

NBC News NOW

Third American arrested in Turks and Caicos for allegedly having ammunition

02:37

A third American tourist has been arrested in Turks and Caicos for allegedly bringing ammunition to the island. The Virginia man is facing up to twelve years in prison after officials at a security checkpoint found two bullets in his suitcase. April 27, 2024

