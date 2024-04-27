IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
South Carolina residents calling police over noisy cicadas
South Carolina residents calling police over noisy cicadas

Some South Carolina residents are calling the police over noisy cicadas that have emerged from underground. The once in a lifetime event is bringing two broods of cicadas together. April 27, 2024

