IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alford: Republican party is in an 'unfathomable' position 

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy compares Putin and war in Ukraine to Hitler and 1930s

    05:20

  • Investigators may have new leads in decades-long mystery of JonBenét Ramsey 

    06:04

  • 1,000 children reported missing in Ohio this year alone

    04:04

  • WGA leaders vote to pass agreement to end strike 

    04:45

  • Doctors test experimental treatment to combat seizures in epilepsy patients

    04:20

  • How NASA will study long-awaited asteroid samples

    06:48

  • Fashion tech company using 3D printing to create sustainable clothing

    03:22

  • CBP releases videos of unidentified aerial phenomena

    06:49

  • California police honor fallen officer who was shot and killed in his car

    04:22

  • California removing dams along Klamath River to restore wildlife

    02:39

  • Biden administration grants protection to thousands of Venezuelans

    01:15

  • Georgia girl's murder solved after 51 years

    04:45

  • California sues five oil companies over climate change

    03:16

  • Musk, Netanyahu discuss antisemitism, artificial intelligence

    05:50

  • Zelenskyy to visit Washington, D.C. next week

    00:26

  • Murdaugh back in court after murder conviction

    04:01

  • Paging Agent Mulder: NASA to use AI to study UFOs

    05:03

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down from board

    00:21

  • Non-profit brings Israeli and Palestinian girls together to tackle issues

    03:44

NBC News NOW

Alford: Republican party is in an 'unfathomable' position 

05:03

Republican Rep. Mark Alford shared his concerns for his party as they are now in what he describes as an "unfathomable" position to figure out who will replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Oct. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Alford: Republican party is in an 'unfathomable' position 

    05:03
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy compares Putin and war in Ukraine to Hitler and 1930s

    05:20

  • Investigators may have new leads in decades-long mystery of JonBenét Ramsey 

    06:04

  • 1,000 children reported missing in Ohio this year alone

    04:04

  • WGA leaders vote to pass agreement to end strike 

    04:45

  • Doctors test experimental treatment to combat seizures in epilepsy patients

    04:20
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All