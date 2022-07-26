IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Amazon to buy primary health care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

08:10

Amazon just announced it is purchasing the primary care provider One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion making it the company’s third-largest acquisition behind Whole foods, and MGM. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by associate professor of marketing at Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business Christie Nordhielm to discuss the all-cash deal. July 26, 2022

