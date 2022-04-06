Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point
06:09
Oklahoma currently allows abortion up until 20 weeks making it a refugee for women from other states with more restrictive laws. Recently, the state has passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country which bans the procedure right after conception unless the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest and a bill criminalizing providers who perform the procedure. April 6, 2022
