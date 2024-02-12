Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid conflict in Gaza

- Now Playing
Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid conflict in Gaza01:28
- UP NEXT
Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot02:28
Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs01:59
Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot03:03
Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices02:56
Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado ballot removal02:41
Senate vote on bipartisan border and national security bill fails02:05
GOP Sen. Lankford urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill in floor speech01:39
McConnell: Bipartisan border bill 'will not become law'01:06
FAA administrator faces questioning at House hearing on aviation safety01:47
Biden's call to pass border security bill comes as GOP support is slipping02:25
What happens if the Senate border deal fails03:40
Special Report: U.S. launches strikes in response to deadly drone attack14:34
Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan15:55
Biden will attend dignified transfer for U.S. service members killed in Jordan01:17
'Painful to watch': Former Rep. Max Rose on the current House GOP caucus05:25
Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Capitol Hill hearing05:39
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment02:08
Rep. Cori Bush denies alleged misuse of funds, says she's 'fully cooperating' with DOJ01:49
Congressional deal to address border and Ukraine is in limbo03:47
- Now Playing
Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid conflict in Gaza01:28
- UP NEXT
Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot02:28
Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs01:59
Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot03:03
Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices02:56
Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado ballot removal02:41
Play All