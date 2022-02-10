Bob Saget's death due to head trama says authorities
Bob Saget, actor known for his role as the father on “Full House,” died due to head trauma. Authorities said, "No drugs or alcohol were involved.” Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room on Jan. 9 in the midst of his comedy tour. Feb. 10, 2022
