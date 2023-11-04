IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. moving forces to the Mideast to protect American bases

    01:30

  • What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

    03:19

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    02:31

  • Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide

    02:15

  • US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

    02:16

  • Full Special Report: Biden condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    11:14

  • Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

    02:50

  • Sam Bankman-Fried faces fraud and money-laundering charges in trial

    03:45

  • U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

    03:05

  • Northern Lights shined in full color blitz Monday night

    01:11

  • White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

    03:23

  • Five Americans freed in Iran prisoner swap back on U.S. soil

    07:39

  • Five Americans freed in U.S.-Iran deal arrive in Qatar

    05:54

  • Americans freed in Iran-U.S. prisoner swap deal

    04:43

  • Watch: American carried through Turkish cave on stretcher during rescue

    02:38

  • Biden wraps up Vietnam visit following G20 summit

    05:39

  • American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

    03:28

  • American citizen charged with espionage in Russia

    00:33

NBC News NOW

California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

02:24

A search is underway for Nancy Ng, a California woman who vanished while on a yoga retreat in Guatemala. NBC News' Valerie Castro spoke with the Ng family who says details into the 29-year-old's disappearance have been sparse.Nov. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    California woman disappears while on yoga retreat in Guatemala

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. moving forces to the Mideast to protect American bases

    01:30

  • What to expect from Biden’s trip to Israel

    03:19

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    02:31

  • Israel-Hamas war escalates tensions nationwide

    02:15

  • US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

    02:16
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All