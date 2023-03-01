IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eli Lilly caps out-of-pocket insulin cost at $35 a month

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    China-linked hackers targeted 39 industries on most continents in 2022, report finds

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    How ‘Take It Down’ is helping people remove online explicit images and videos

    03:27

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid

    04:24

  • New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats

    03:36

  • How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color

    02:18

  • A look at Crimea as Ukraine hopes to retake the Russian-annexed territory

    01:56

  • How a group of Gen Z missionaries is working to empower young Black leaders

    03:16

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s student debt relief plan

    02:43

  • Rupert Murdoch admits some Fox News hosts pushed false 2020 election fraud claims

    03:35

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot faces crowded primary in re-election campaign

    03:54

  • Voter fraud hunters challenged 92,000 Georgia registrations in 2022

    03:30

  • DeSantis could be building a shadow campaign for president

    03:50

  • Killing of two Israelis leads to unrest in West Bank

    03:50

  • CDC finds sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls is at 10-year high

    02:58

  • Does Alex Murdaugh’s testimony help his defense in double murder trial?

    03:03

  • Ukrainians have ‘become stronger’ after one year of war, Kyiv resident says

    03:42

  • Ukrainian orchestra takes country’s rich culture around the world

    03:23

  • Are U.S. companies still doing business in Russia one year after Ukraine invasion?

    03:15

  • Ukraine marks one year since Russia’s invasion

    05:22

NBC News NOW

China-linked hackers targeted 39 industries on most continents in 2022, report finds

03:23

According to a new report from cyber-security firm Crowd-Strike, 39 industries on nearly every continent were targeted by China-linked hacking groups last year with about a quarter of those aimed at North America. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down the key findings of the report and what measures the U.S. is taking to combat this alarming trend. March 1, 2023

  • Eli Lilly caps out-of-pocket insulin cost at $35 a month

    00:59
  • Now Playing

    China-linked hackers targeted 39 industries on most continents in 2022, report finds

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    How ‘Take It Down’ is helping people remove online explicit images and videos

    03:27

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid

    04:24

  • New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats

    03:36

  • How one talent agency is creating opportunities for creators of color

    02:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All