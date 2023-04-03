Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two senior U.S. officials and one former U.S. official have confirmed to NBC News that the Chinese spy balloon that flew across North America in February was able to gather intelligence from several military sites. NBC News’ Dan de Luce has the details. April 3, 2023

