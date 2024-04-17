IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Conservative environmentalist discusses the politics of climate change
April 17, 202405:54
    Conservative environmentalist discusses the politics of climate change

Conservative environmentalist Benji Backer talks with NBC News' Gadi Schwartz about the politics of climate change, solutions for the future and his new book, "The Conservative Environmentalist." April 17, 2024

