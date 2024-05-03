IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dairy worker with bird flu developed pinkeye but no respiratory symptoms
May 3, 202402:18
Dairy worker with bird flu developed pinkeye but no respiratory symptoms

02:18

A Texas dairy worker who caught bird flu from a sick cow did not have any usual symptoms but did have a bad case of pinkeye, causing concerns that the virus could mutate as it spreads from animals to humans. May 3, 2024

