IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family of Air Force airman fatally shot by Florida deputy calls for 'truth and transparency'
May 9, 202403:21
  • UP NEXT

    California man accused of paying stranger to take care of child outside of bar

    02:19

  • 'It made me sick': Houston mayor comments on police chief's resignation

    02:30

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

    03:15

  • Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport

    01:37

  • Baby found safe, suspect in custody in New Mexico abduction

    02:09

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Florida teens seen dumping trash into ocean turn themselves in

    01:42

  • FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients

    01:34

  • California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students

    02:32

  • 'Outbreak' of opioid overdoses kills 8 people in Austin, Texas

    01:33

  • Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters

    00:52

  • Columbia students attempt to block protesters from Hamilton Hall

    02:04

  • Colorado woman who disappeared in 2020 died by homicide, autopsy finds

    02:00

  • Fourth law enforcement officer dies in North Carolina shooting

    01:12

NBC News NOW

Family of Air Force airman fatally shot by Florida deputy calls for 'truth and transparency'

03:21

Senior Airman Roger Fortson was killed when Florida deputies mistakenly entered his apartment. Fortson's family is calling for the release of more details, including bodycam footage.May 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    California man accused of paying stranger to take care of child outside of bar

    02:19

  • 'It made me sick': Houston mayor comments on police chief's resignation

    02:30

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

    03:15

  • Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport

    01:37

  • Baby found safe, suspect in custody in New Mexico abduction

    02:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All