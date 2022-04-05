Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other
04:52
As more disturbing stories and details emerge from Ukraine, countless people are working tirelessly to get in touch with loved ones they’ve been separated from during Russia’s invasion. Zoia Cechulina joins News NOW to describe how her family was separated to three different locations across the region and whether she’s hearing anything from the frontlines. April 5, 2022
