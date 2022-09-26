IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni set to become Italian prime minister

NBC News NOW

Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni set to become Italian prime minister

03:22

Italian far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni is on course to become the country’s next prime minister as election results come in, signaling Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II. NBC News’ Claudio Lavanga reports from Rome. Sept. 26, 2022

  FEMA on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida

