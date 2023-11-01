FDA warns consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops 

Group of senators work to confirm military promotions held up by Sen. Tuberville01:59
- Now Playing
FDA warns consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops02:50
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand03:18
Crews search for trapped worker after Kentucky coal plant collapses02:08
How Israelis in southern kibbutzim are dealing with war trauma03:33
Heat and drought are hurting pumpkin production in parts of the country02:12
Breast cancer reconstruction procedure offers an alternative to usual methods04:11
Death toll rises in Acapulco, Mexico, after direct hit by Hurricane Otis03:40
Colorado trial over Trump's ballot eligibility moves forward01:40
Sam Bankman-Fried defends social posts during cross-examination in fraud trial04:11
Cold front brings unseasonably cold temperatures across the country01:55
Las Vegas man charged with making antisemitic threats against Nevada senator02:22
Tensions high for Israel's Arab Muslim population02:13
'Devil comet' heads towards Earth, experts say no cause of concern02:41
SAG-AFTRA, studios return to bargaining table as negotiations continue03:45
Senate forms bipartisan caucus to address the mental health crisis in the U.S.04:46
A timeline of the shootings in Lewiston, Maine01:58
Sen. Collins says ban on high-capacity magazines more important02:30
At least 3 in critical condition at Lewiston hospital after Maine shootings01:22
Rep. Jared Golden alters opposition to assault weapons ban after shootings01:09
Group of senators work to confirm military promotions held up by Sen. Tuberville01:59
- Now Playing
FDA warns consumers against using 27 different kinds of eyedrops02:50
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand03:18
Crews search for trapped worker after Kentucky coal plant collapses02:08
How Israelis in southern kibbutzim are dealing with war trauma03:33
Heat and drought are hurting pumpkin production in parts of the country02:12
Play All