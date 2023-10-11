Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire 

Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian rallies happen across the U.S.04:11
Residents on Gaza border on edge as they come under fire04:00
- Now Playing
Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire03:27
- UP NEXT
Tracking Hamas' rise to power03:47
Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’06:01
What Israel’s ground operation in Gaza could look like01:44
Israelis donate blood and volunteer to help victims02:14
Four arrested in a New York fentanyl raid three doors down from daycare02:30
115 bodies found improperly stored in a Colorado funeral home03:13
Greenland women seek compensation after alleged involuntary birth control procedure02:33
Menendez faces questions after report his wife fatally struck pedestrian in 201802:42
DeSantis campaign only has $5 million on hand for remainder of the primary05:27
Iowa National Guard mom surprises her son at school01:35
Video shows New York man fatally stabbed while sitting at a bus stop09:36
Migrant confronted while crawling under barbed wire03:46
Two dead after plane crashes into Oregon home01:34
Man charged after allegedly holding Philadelphia woman at gunpoint02:30
McCarthy speaks out after being removed as House speaker07:42
'It was personal,' McCarthy says after being removed as House speaker01:23
Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he won’t run again06:36
Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian rallies happen across the U.S.04:11
Residents on Gaza border on edge as they come under fire04:00
- Now Playing
Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire03:27
- UP NEXT
Tracking Hamas' rise to power03:47
Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’06:01
What Israel’s ground operation in Gaza could look like01:44
Play All