    Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire 

Fears of escalation arise as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire 

03:27

Fears are growing that Hezbollah will initiate a war with Israel after two members of the militant group were buried in southern Lebanon after exchanging fire with Israel. Oct. 11, 2023

